Fostoria Police Catch Runaway Pigs

6/5/18 – 6:46 A.M.

The Fostoria Police Department is looking for the person who owns two piglets they found running around the 700 block of Buckley Street late Monday morning. Captain Dan Dell managed to catch both pigs, but it took a little effort. One of the piglets ran away each time he came near it.

The department is making the most of the situation. A post on their Facebook page says, “These two porkers decided to get some exercise this morning, and got a little mischievous. Charges include fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, obstructing official justice, and trespassing.”

If you know who owns the pigs you should call 419-435-8573.