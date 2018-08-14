Four Hurt In Crash West Of Findlay

8/14/18 – 5:28 A.M.

A three-car crash injured four people just west of Findlay Monday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the collision happened at the intersection of U.S. 224 and County Road 140 just before 10 p.m.

37-year-old Chad Mitsch of Portage was driving north on Road 140 when he hit the back of an SUV driven by 17-year-old Zakkary Stiles of Rawson. The impact of the crash pushed Stiles’ SUV into the back of a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Jenson Hiegel of Findlay.

A medical helicopter took Mitsch to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima for treatment. Hiegel, Stiles, and Stiles passenger, 16-year-old Zachary Tinman of Findlay, all went to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.