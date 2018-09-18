Four-Way Stops Installed At East Main Street And Osborn Avenue

9/18/18 – 4:58 A.M.

The city of Findlay has made a change at an intersection near the Osborn Avenue bridge. A post on the mayor’s Facebook Page says the intersection of Osborn Avenue and East Main Cross is now a four-way stop. The post says the city decided to make the change because of visibility issues with traffic coming over the bridge.

The county replaced the Osborn Avenue bridge last year. They expected the project to improve sight lines in the area. The project also removed an underpass under the bridge in part because the drivers of box trucks kept hitting the bottom of the structure.