Governor Wants To Add Warrants, Protective Orders To Background Checks For Guns

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wants information about outstanding warrants to be included on background checks for gun purchases.

DeWine says Innovate Ohio would create a portal where information on warrants and protective orders could be funneled to state and federal databases used in background checks.

DeWine says he wants the Ohio General Assembly to mandate agencies to enter warrants into the system within 48-hours of being issued.

Meantime, two former Ohio governors are lending their support to a new background check proposal by Governor DeWine.

Republican Bob Taft who was governor from 1999 to 2007 and Democrat Ted Strickland who served from 2007 to 2011 spoke at the Columbus Metropolitan Club about DeWine’s new plan.

Both men tried during their terms to address gun control with Taft unsuccessfully attempting to enact a safe-storage law.

Strickland said he sent DeWine a text message of support after the governor’s 17-point plan was first unveiled on August 6th.