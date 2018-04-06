Hancock County Commissioner Candidates Take Part In Forum

04/05/18 – 10:02 P.M.

The two candidates for Hancock County Commissioner met for a public forum on Thursday. They got to discuss several topics including their opinions on the Jobs and Family Services 1.2 mill levy on the ballot. Commissioner Tim Bechtol said that they need the money to better services and pay fairly.

Tim Bechtol

Challenger Paul Craun said that he agrees that they need the money but questions the levy.

Paul Craun

They also discussed getting Hancock Public Health a new building. Craun said that the county and the city both have a stake in this issue.

Paul Craun

Bechtol said that the commissioners knew that there help is limited and that’s why they sent Hancock Public Health to city officials.

Tim Bechtol

Both men agreed that the organization needs a new building. They also agreed that economic development is important. Current commissioner Tim Bechtol said that while the commissioners couldn’t afford to fund their share of Raise The Bar this year, they do keep in touch with economic development.

Tim Bechtol

Paul Craun said that he thinks the commissioners need to help pay for this service.

Paul Craun

You can watch the full forum below, courtesy of UFTV from the University of Findlay.