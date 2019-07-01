Hancock County Commissioners Approve Foster Care Program

07/01/19 – 5 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners approved a program to help children in foster care. The commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between the county JFS and the Cleveland-based Kinnect organization. This allows the county to take part in the “30 Days to Family Ohio”.

The program is an intervention developed by the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition to increase the number of children placed with relatives when they enter the foster care system. The program also seeks to ensure natural and community supports are in place to promote stability for the child.

Only 14 counties in Ohio offer the program. This includes Allen and Wood Counties.