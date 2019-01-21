Hancock County CVB Offering Grants For Community Events

01/21/19 – 5:42 P.M.

The Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering grant programs to support local events happening this year. The Community Connect Program, Co-Op Advertising Grant, Tourism Development Program and Tourism Growth Program, are available. They are also offering two new programs. The Tournament Builder Program and Rebrand/Annual Program Marketing will be available.

The CVB awarded more than $150,000 to community events last year. They also offer free resources for people working on events.

For more information on the grants available or for applications, you can go to visitfindlay.com. You can also call the CVB at 419-422-3315.