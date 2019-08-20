Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Offering Citizen’s Sheriff’s Academy Class

(WFIN) – The Hancock County Sheriff’s office will be hosting their Citizens Sheriff’s Academy Class this fall.

Sheriff Michael Heldman said the class covers the inner workings of the sheriff’s office.

Heldman added it costs $20 to take part and you get some incentives.

The classes will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Thursday starting on September 5.

You can get more information and get signed up by calling Becky Smith at 419-424-7229.