12/16/18 – 10:28 P.M.

A man was found dead in a field outside of McComb Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriffs Office reports that a group of hunters found the body in a field south of State Route 613 around 10: 45 a.m.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. The identity is of the body is also pending the autopsy.

We will continue to follow the situation and provide updates when more information is available.