Hancock Regional Planning Committee Passes Easements For Town Homes Of Liberty Ridge

08-16 – 12:52 A.M.

The Hancock Regional Planning Committee looked at proposals from the Town Homes of Liberty Ridge. Nick Nigh from Peterman Associates explained that they just wanted to split the property into a third plat for financial reasons.

Nick Nigh

The committee also discussed a variance to allow the drives around the apartments.Nigh explained that they couldnt meet regulations.

Nick Nigh

Neither issue affected current plans for the properties.