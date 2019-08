[WFIN] – HATS will become a regional service by expanding to Wyandot County this week. HATS’ Scott Lammers said that they will be operating under a new name in Wyandot County though…

Lammers explained that they wanted to expand because there currently aren’t many options for ride services in the county.

Lammers said that they will go live on Thursday, operating from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can reach the Wyandot office at 419-731-0019.