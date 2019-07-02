Heat Advisory In Place For Putnam, Allen, and Henry Counties

07/02/19 – 6:59 A.M.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Henry, Putnam, and Allen Counties from 2 to 8 p.m. today. High temperatures in the lower 90’s paired with humid conditions will send heat indices above 100 degrees this afternoon. This increases the risk of heat illnesses in children and the elderly. Pets left outside are also at risk.

Remember to stay hydrated and try to limit your time outside. You should also stay in an air-conditioned building if you are able to.