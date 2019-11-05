Highway Bridge Over Lima Avenue Opens, Work Continues On Roundabouts

The Interstate 75 project through Findlay has taken another big step towards completion.

Traffic on U.S. 68/State Route 15 is now traveling on the new bridge over Lima Avenue.

The switch from the temporary pavement to the new bridge will allow for additional work on the Lima Avenue roundabouts below.

ODOT officials are still hoping to have Lima Avenue open by the end of this year.

Meantime, the Lima Avenue ramp to U.S. 68/State Route 15 southbound will close on Wednesday, November 6th for two days to complete pavement on the shoulder of the ramp.

Traffic will be detoured on to County Road 9, State Route 12, Interstate 75 and onto U.S. 68/State Route 15.

The entire Interstate 75 reconstruction and widening project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.