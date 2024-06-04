Historical Museum Holding Book Sale

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

Community members are invited to shop the Hancock Historical Museum’s Book Sale taking place on the front porch of the historic Hull House on June 6 – 8.

Enjoy food from local vendors each day while browsing a variety of reference books and other historical works available for suggested donations of $10 or less.

“We have a variety of books that are not part of our collections and do not fit our collections policy, encompassing topics from history and law, to maps and many others,” said Sarah Foltz, Executive Director of the Hancock Historical Museum.

“We figured a fun book sale would be perfect to free up much needed storage space, and ensure each book makes it in the hands and on shelves of those who will care for them most.”

Book Sale Hours

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6 Featuring Pull Up & Grill Food Truck (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday, June 7 Featuring King’s Concessions Food Truck (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8 Featuring Bluffton Baking Co. Gourmet Cookies & Coffee (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

All proceeds from the book sale will go directly toward the museum’s annual operations.

In addition to the book sale, the museum’s gift shop offers a variety of local history and children’s books.

The gift shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday – Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about the event or the Hancock Historical Museum, visit Hancockhistoricalmuseum.org or call 419-423-4433.