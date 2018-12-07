Hope House Looking For Holiday Donations

12/07/18 – 6:27 P.M.

Hope House is looking for donations to help out families in the area. The organization helps homeless and impoverished people find safe and affordable housing. They’re looking for items to help that cause. This includes soap, shampoo, razors, shaving cream, laundry detergent, and other household items. They are also in need of new pillows and food items.

These items can be dropped off at the housing office in the Family Center in Findlay.