I-75 Project On Pace For 2020 Completion

[WFIN] – ODOT says it is about 70% done with the I-75 project through Findlay and on pace to finish by 2020.

The project was initially slated to finish in the spring of next year. Current projections show that it is on pace to finish next winter.

ODOT District 1 deputy director Chris Hughes says that the project is like, ” rebuilding your whole house while youre still living in it.” He adds that with the frigid temperatures and excessive rainfall, he is happy that the project has only been delayed to next winter.

The project is reconstructing five miles of the existing four lanes of I-75 and adding an additional lane in each direction.

The work also calls for the redesigning and reconstructing the interchange between U.S. 68/State Route 15 and Interstate 75, and redesigning and reconstructing the interchange with U.S. 68/state Route 15 at Lima Avenue.

On top of that, it also required the replacement of all mainline bridges and the Harrison Street overpass.