Ice Cream Van Wrecks On I-75

[WFIN] – An accident on I-75 involving an ice cream van closed the interstate and created a lengthy backup Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post reports that the accident happened around 5:15 p.m. just south of Findlay.

60-year-old Juliet Walker was driving the van in the right southbound lane when she changed lanes without signaling and struck 31-year-old Kevin Cieplowski.

Walker spun out into the median and overturned several times. She came to a halt on her left side in the northbound lanes. Cieplowski and a volunteer firefighter removed Walker from the vehicle and she was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers cited Walker for failure to show due regard when changing lanes.