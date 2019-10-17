Jury Selection Underway In Federal Opioid Trial In Ohio

Jury selection is underway in Ohio in the first federal trial over the nation’s opioid epidemic.

The landmark trial focuses on lawsuits filed by Cuyahoga and Summit Counties claiming drug companies that made, distributed and sold prescription painkillers engaged in a deadly conspiracy that has inflicted massive damage on their communities.

The trial is considered a bellwether because it could help shape how future trials are conducted or possibly help spur a global settlement.

Opening statements are Monday in what is expected to be a trial lasting more than two months.