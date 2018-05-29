Keith Faber Bring Campaign For State Auditor To Findlay

5/29/18 – 11:09 A.M.

State Representative Keith Faber brought his campaign for State Auditor to Findlay Tuesday. Faber says one of his top priorities as auditor would focus on increased government efficiencies

Audio:Keith Faber

Faber says efficiency audits have proven their value…

Audio:Keith Faber

Faber says he thinks there are ways to make Medicaid more efficient. He says the state should keep looking into any benefits the state is seeing from Medicaid Managed Benefit PVMs. Faber says so far theres linkage between what they are charging and what they are saving.

Faber also talked about the difference between running a statewide race compared to an 84th House District Race. He said a week of statewide TV commercials costs around $1 million. Thats compared to around $1,000 for a week of advertising in the newspapers in his district. He added that he believes a lot of people from outside Ohio will spend money to try an influence the auditor’s race.