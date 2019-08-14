Lima Avenue Expected To Be Open By End Of The Year

A big piece of the Interstate 75 reconstruction project through Findlay started to come together on Wednesday.

WFIN News was on hand for the beam setting on the bridge that will carry traffic on SR15/US68 over the future new Lima Avenue.

And good news for people who rely on that stretch of Lima Avenue to get around.

“We anticipate having Lima Avenue opened up by the end of the year,” said Project Engineer Ryan Bair.

He says that new interchange is also expected to be open by the end of this year, although there won’t be full access to I-75 as construction continues.

The Ohio Department of Transportation recently announced that the Interstate 75 reconstruction and widening project is now 70 percent done, and is slated for completion in late 2020.