Little Free Pantry Aims To Battle Food Insecurity In McComb

1/30/19 – 6:43 A.M.

A small pantry is allowing McComb residents access to food when they need it. The Little Free Pantry is just outside the municipal building. It gives people 24/7 access to non-perishable food items and small toiletries. Residents can also donate to the pantry at any time.

Organizer Kim Seele says the pantry is available to residents and non-residents. She adds the project is part of an effort to fight food insecurity in the community.

MORE: Pantry operation details