Local Emergency Personnel Conduct Active Shooter Training

The Findlay Police Department, Findlay Fire Department, and Hanco EMS conducted active shooter training at Donnell Middle School ahead of the new school year beginning.

Drills were also conducted the previous week at Glenwood Middle School.

Police Chief James Mathias says the training is very important to get each agency on the same page in the event that a major emergency response is needed.

In the fall of 2022, police responded to two active shooter hoax calls; one at Findlay High School and the other at Liberty Benton High School.

Then in April of 2024, the high school fell victim to another swatting hoax.

This will be the second school year that all schools will be equipped with the SafeDefend active shooter protection system that allows emergency responders to be notified of an active threat immediately and what area of the building the system was activated.

See some video of the training below.