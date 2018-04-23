Local Farmers Dealing With Low Grain Prices, Potential For Tariffs
4/23/18 – 2:30 P.M.
Findlay business leaders got an update on the local agriculture economy today. OSU Extension educator Ed Lentz says local farmers are navigating some rough waters at the moment…
Audio:Ed Lentz
Lentz says the potential for tariffs on U.S. grain imports into China could also negatively impact local farmers…
Audio:Ed Lentz
Lentz says that lower prices for grain are also a big concern in the area.
Lentz adds that while there aren’t a lot of dairy farms in Hancock County, those that remain are facing very low commodity prices.
Lentz spoke to the Findlay Rotary Club Monday afternoon.