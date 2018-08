08/28/18 – 3:40 P.M.

Schools in Hancock County will start later next year. Findlay City Schools superintendent Ed Kurt explained that this will help keep classes rolling.

Kurt added that this will help keep kids from being in class during the late summer heat.

Kurt explained that it was easiest for the schools to work together on this decision.

School will start on August 28th next year. The end of the school year will be unaffected.