05/07/19 – 4:32 P.M.

Hardin County Schools are no longer on a lockdown. Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart placed all of the schools under a lockdown this morning after a male suspect made a vague threat to an unknown school. The suspect allegedly has family in Hardin County. Cory-Rawson was also locked down.

Everhart has since lifted the lockdowns. The schools are no longer in any danger. We’ll have more details as they become available.