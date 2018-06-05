Man Killed Outside Of Valfilm After Truck Hits Him

06/05/18 – 9:58 P.M.

A man was killed after being struck by a tractor-trailer outside the Valfilm factory Tuesday. The Findlay Police Department reports that a man was laying on the ground working on a hydraulic mechanism for a loading dock. The driver of a truck did not see him while he was backing up. The driver pinned the man between the truck and the loading dock.

Hancock County Coroner Dr. Mark Fox ordered an autopsy for the man. The incident remains under investigation.

Police report the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted to investigate.