Man Who Crashed Into Pond While Allegedly Fleeing Troopers Indicted

A man who drove into a pond while fleeing from police has been indicted by a Hancock County grand jury.

The Courier is reporting that Danny Ray Scarberry Jr. has been charged with failure to comply with an order or signal from a police officer, a 3rd-degree felony.

The 52-year-old ended up in a pond at Birch Run Golf Course in North Baltimore on August 6th after allegedly fleeing from state troopers when they tried to pull him over.

Scarberry previously was indicted in connection with a 2015 aggravated robbery at a restaurant in Findlay.

