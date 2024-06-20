Manufacturing Roundtable Discussion Held In Findlay

The Center to Advance Manufacturing hosted a legislative and manufacturer roundtable in Findlay with members from the Ohio House and Senate, industry leaders in northwest Ohio, and leadership from Owens Community College, University of Findlay, and Bowling Green State University.

Tim Mayle, Executive Director of the Center to Advance Manufacturing, on the purpose of getting all these people in the same room.

“To listen to the industry leaders, higher education leaders, economic development leaders about what is affecting their decisions every day on policy, on investment, workforce, energy.”

Mayle said regional manufacturers, higher education, and economic development leaders discussed energy, infrastructure, workforce, artificial intelligence, and supply chain and logistics.

As Mayle said in the audio above, northwest Ohio is statistically as strong as ever when it comes to manufacturing.

The roundtable was held at the University of Findlay Alumni Memorial Union.

You can find additional information about the Center to Advance Manufacturing at by clicking here.