Mazza Museum Offering Special Exhibit Featuring Artists’ Hands

12/21/18 – 8:03 A.M.

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum has a new art exhibit that several acclaimed artists literally gave a hand to. The “Show of Hands” exhibit features plaster molds of hands of several artists whose works are on display. The Hands are shown alongside the original work of the illustrates.

Museum curator Dan Chudzinski came up with the idea. He has been adding to the hand collection for the past 3 years. Regular hours for the museum are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. During the upcoming holidays, it will be open on Dec. 28. It will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.