Mazza Museum Summer Conference Welcomes 9 Authors And Artists

07/01/19 – 3:07 P.M.

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum will be filled with authors an artists soon. Nine guests will be presenters during the annual Summer Conference which will take place July 15-17. The three-day event will feature educational presentations from the guests and daily breakout sessions from in-service teachers and librarians on techniques for using picture books in fun and educational ways.

You can see a full list of the special guests and register for the event at findlay.edu.