McComb Students Learn To “Start With Hello”

9/26/18 – 5:04 A.M.

McComb students learned how to identify and welcome lonely students during a Tuesday assembly. Former State Highway Patrol trooper Michael Webber asked the kids to remember a time they felt isolated or lonely. He told the students many people feel that way, but have friends or family to provide support. He said some aren’t as fortunate, and that it’s important to welcome them.

Webber urged the students to make sure no kids eat lunch alone. He said the first step is to simply say hello, and ask simple questions to get to know the student. Webber added that a fun “would you rather” game can help break the ice.

The assembly was part of “Start With Hello Week.” It’s a program sponsored by the Sandy Hook Promise, an organization trying to prevent gun violence. Family members of those who died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 founded the organization.

MORE: The Courier