Member Of Putnam County Board Of Health Keeps Job

2/26/19 – 5:24 A.M.

A member of the Putnam County Board of Public Health has kept his job despite an effort to remove him from the position. WLIO-TV reports the Putnam County District Advisory Board voted 16-8 to keep Matthew Herman in his role.

Members of the health board claimed Herman bullied and intimidated leaders of Putnam County Homecare and Hospice. They also say he recorded executive sessions. Herman got a chance to tell his side of the story during a Monday hearing. He was able to provide emails and text messages to defend his case.

