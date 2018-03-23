Memorial Services Planned For Deshler Teens Killed In Accident

03/23/18 – 4:44 P.M.

Memorial services are set for two teens killed in an accident in Wood County Wednesday. 17-year-old Xavier Wensink and his 14-year-old brother Aidan o Deshler were killed in an accident west of Weston. The visitation for the two brothers will be from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and 9-11 a.m. on Monday at Patrick Henry High School Gymnasium.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday at the same location, followed by a Celebration of Life Service. Graveside services will be at Woodlawn Cemetary in Deshler.