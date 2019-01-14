Mihalik Steps Down As Mayor

1/14/18 – 5:10 A.M.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik resigned Sunday to take a state cabinet position. Mihalik became Findlay’s first female mayor after defeating three Republican candidates in the May 2011 primary. She then beat an independent candidate and a write-in in the November 2011 general election.

Mihalik leaves behind a legacy of job growth, investment from the state, and a more pedestrian-friendly downtown area. Critics took aim at Mihalik’s travels to conferences in and out of the state. However, former and current city officials say they helped get Findlay in front of people. Former service-safety director Dave Wobser says getting involved with national and state associations gives the city recognition when looking for grants.

Findlay has ranked first for business growth for four straight years among 575 small cities nationwide. Mihalik says that’s something that the community achieved.

