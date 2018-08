8/29/18 – 4:24 A.M.

Four missing Lima kids are back home, while their mother and her boyfriend are behind bars. Lima police say Patience Wilson, Damara Croley, Benjamin Croley and Damien Wilson were found safe yesterday in Kenton, Ohio. An endangered child advisory was issued after their non-custodial mother attempted to take the children to Florida. Charges are pending against Marianne Merritt and Charles Perkins.