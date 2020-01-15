More Details Come Out On New BVHS Project

Eastern Woods Senior is the development being planned between Pennrose Holdings, LLC and Blanchard Valley Health System.

Birchaven Village administrator Bridgett Mundy explained that this is an effort to address housing in the community.

Pennrose regional vice president Lasserre Bradley said that the $9.5 million facility is just one phase.

Bradley added that Birchaven Village and Pennrose share similar ideals of patient care and independent living.

He said that helped build the partnership between the two.

The development will be just under 51,000 square feet and sport 50 units for renters aged 55 or older.

Eastern Woods Senior will be on or near Birchaven Lane.