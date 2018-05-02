National Prayer Day Promotes Local Unity This Thursday

05/02/18 – 7 P.M.

Findlay is taking part of National Prayer Day Thursday and you can join in. St. Mark’s pastor Mark Hollinger said that they want the day to be for everyone.

Mark Hollinger

The first event of the day will be the DOCK at St. Mark’s. The event will be a luncheon with prayer and messages. It starts at noon and there is no cost to attend.

The second event will be at the Church of the Living God at 7 p.m. They will pray and speak about several topics including education, media, and the church.