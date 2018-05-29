New Information Released On Tawa Mulch Fire

05/29/18 – 5:09 P.M.

There is new information available for the fire that happened at Tawa Mulch and Landscape Supply Sunday. The business on Findlay’s west side reports that the fire was started by a mechanical malfunction of a parked truck. It was parked away from the retail portion of the business. The fire resulted in no injuries and limited damage to some of the ingredients used to create their products.

Tawa Mulch reported that a limited amount of unfinished mulch components did catch fire but that they have been removed. The business has organic, colored mulch that was unaffected and remains open for business.