ODOT Prepares To Change Lights At I-75 Interchange

4/2/18 – 5:01 A.M.

ODOT will replace the stop lights at the State Route 12 interchange with I-75 this week. The agency says crews will change the lights at the northbound entrance and exit ramps Wednesday. They’ll change the lights on the southbound side Thursday night. The work takes place between 7 p.m. and midnight each day. Law enforcement will maintain traffic in the area during the week.

In the meantime, U.S 68 / State Route 15 remains reduced to one lane in both directions between Lima Avenue and the Findlay city line. Crews are working on drainage in that area in preparation for road reconstruction. You’ll see the placement of temporary pavement there begin today.