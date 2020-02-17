ODOT Workers Injured When Van Hits Their Truck

The Ohio Department of Transportation says a crash in southeast Ohio injured three ODOT workers.

Two workers in the back of an ODOT truck were picking up cones on Highway 33 in Hocking County on Friday when they saw a van hitting cones.

They jumped out of the truck just before the van hit it.

ODOT Spokesperson Matt Bruning says this happens way too often, and drivers need to pay better attention.

“Our people are out there with close calls, every day it’s this close to being a fatal, or a double-fatal or an injury.”

The ODOT workers, truck driver and van driver were all treated at a hospital and are expected to be okay.

ODOT officials are reminding drivers about the move-over law, requiring drivers to move over and slow down when you see workers on the road.