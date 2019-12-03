Ohio Cities Rank Towards Bottom Of Safest Cities List

Several Ohio cities are ranked towards the bottom in a new study of the safest cities in America.

According to data released by consumer reports website WalletHub, five Ohio cities were all listed in the bottom half of 182 major U.S. cities for protecting residents from 41 areas of common hazards.

Areas examined in the study for community safety included crime, gun violence, traffic fatalities, natural disaster risk, and economic stability.

Out of 182 cities, Cleveland was rated worst in the state at 166 followed next by nearby Akron at 152, then Columbus at 151, Cincinnati at 138, and Toledo at 108.

