Ohio Facing Substitute Teacher Shortage

McComb Local School’s Superintendent talked to us about an issue that’s affecting schools across the state.

Tony Fenstermaker said that there is a lack of substitute teachers, which affects the daily operations of schools.

He said that sometimes they even split classrooms and have to put them with other teachers.

Fenstermaker said that a major issue is the requirement for substitute teachers to have 4-year degrees.

He said he has reached out to state legislators to try and get the laws changed.