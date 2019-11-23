Ohio Facing Substitute Teacher Shortage
McComb Local School’s Superintendent talked to us about an issue that’s affecting schools across the state.
Tony Fenstermaker said that there is a lack of substitute teachers, which affects the daily operations of schools.
He said that sometimes they even split classrooms and have to put them with other teachers.
Fenstermaker said that a major issue is the requirement for substitute teachers to have 4-year degrees.
He said he has reached out to state legislators to try and get the laws changed.