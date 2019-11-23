Local News WFIN Top Story 

Ohio Facing Substitute Teacher Shortage

WFIN

McComb Local School’s Superintendent talked to us about an issue that’s affecting schools across the state.

Tony Fenstermaker said that there is a lack of substitute teachers, which affects the daily operations of schools.

He said that sometimes they even split classrooms and have to put them with other teachers.

Fenstermaker said that a major issue is the requirement for substitute teachers to have 4-year degrees.

He said he has reached out to state legislators to try and get the laws changed.