Ohio Governor Talks Gun Law Proposals On Fox News

(ONN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is taking his push for stricter gun laws to the national stage.

DeWine spoke on Fox News on Sunday, talking about his new proposals working to prevent mass shootings.

He says it’s important to bring everyone together on the issue.

“Democrats and Republicans, we need to bring Ohio together and get these things passed, and they will, each one of them, save lives.”

DeWine’s plan calls for background checks on nearly all gun purchases and a ‘red flag’ law to alert authorities to potentially dangerous people.