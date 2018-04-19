Ohio Senator Candidates Meet For Public Forum TO Discuss Important Issues

04/19/18 – 8:46 P.M.

The three Republicans running for the nomination in an Ohio Senate Race met for a forum Thursday. State Senator Robert McColley of Napoleon, Robert Barker Jr. of Van Wert, and Craig Kupferberg of Findlay discussed several topics, many of which they shared similar opinions. One of these discussions surrounded what to do about the opioid epidemic. McColley said that we need to look at what different counties are doing.

Kupferberg said that he has a plan to deal with the epidemic.

The other prongs included education, medical collaboration, supporting families, and figuring out why Ohio is a target. Barker had a different take on the issue, saying we need to keep heroin and fentanyl out of Ohio.

They also discussed workforce development. Barker said that he went to a trade school and it set him up for a good life.

Kupferberg said that education needs to continue throughout your life to help you find various jobs.

McColley agreed,adding that education and industry should work together.

They also discussed things like education, red flag laws, and wind turbines. You can check out the full forum below.