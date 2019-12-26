Ohio State LeBron James Jerseys Now Being Sold

Nike is now selling an official Ohio State LeBron James alumni basketball jersey.

The sports apparel company posted a picture of the jersey this week on its Twitter, featuring the Buckeyes scarlet away jersey with gray piping on the shoulders and James’ number 23 on the front and back.

LeBron James grew up in Akron and is a life-long Ohio State fan, having said on the record many times if he hadn’t gone pro straight out of high school, he would have been a Buckeye.

Sources say the school is happy with Nike’s plan for the jersey both as a way to thank James for his continued support of the Buckeyes and for the exposure in recruiting