Ohio Supreme Court To Hear Case About Having A Gun While Intoxicated

(ONN) – The Supreme Court of Ohio will decide whether a law prohibiting gun owners from carrying firearms while intoxicated should be applied inside a gun owner’s home.

A Clermont County man was arrested in 2018 after he acknowledged having an unloaded shotgun while drunk.

His lawyers say the law is unconstitutional when applied to homeowners.

They say a person’s sobriety or intoxication level should have nothing to do with possessing a weapon in the hearth and home.

Gun control advocates argue that the safety of Ohio residents and responding police officers would be jeopardized if the court overturns the arrest.