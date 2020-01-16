Ohioans Urged To Test Homes For Radon

The Ohio Department of Health is urging Ohioans to test their homes for radon gas in January during National Radon Action Month.

“Long-term exposure to high levels of radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer overall and the top cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers,” said Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the department of health.

Free testing kits are available to households with an income of less than $80,000, and at a reduced price for other Ohioans.

“Running this easy, inexpensive test is an important first step in protecting your family from a devastating disease that kills thousands of Ohioans each year.”

If radon is detected, a contractor can be hired but it’s also sometimes possible to remedy the situation for yourself at less cost.