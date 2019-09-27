One Injured, One Arrested In Findlay Hit/Skip Crash

(WFIN) – A hit/skip crash involving a bicycle and a car sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars.

The Courier reports that 55-year old Kenneth Bender of Findlay was riding his bike in the curb lane in the 2300 block of North Main Street around 7:50 am when he was struck by 36-year-old Kory Conley.

Bender was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and then he was life-flighted to St. Vincent Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

The paper reports that Conley fled the scene but officers found him and arrested him for possession of cocaine and possession of drug abuse instruments.

