OSHP: Alcohol A Factor In Injury Crash On Interstate 75

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a crash on Interstate 75 just north of Findlay that left one person injured.

The highway patrol says Tahlor Kreinbrink, 22, of Deshler, was northbound on I-75 near State Route 613 at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when she lost control and struck the median wall.

Crash investigators say Kreinbrink had to extricated from her car by the Allen Township Fire Department.

She was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The highway patrol says she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

There were two young children in the vehicle, and both were in a child safety seat and were not injured.

Investigators say alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.