OSU Punter Sets World Record, Raises Money For Wildfire Relief

Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman is the new World Record holder for bottle flipping in a 24-hour period.

Chrisman posted on his Twitter, thanking those who donated while watching him flip a water bottle over and over on a YouTube live stream for 24 consecutive hours.

Chrisman started the live stream bottle flipping event as a way to collect online donations to help support the World Wildlife Fund’s bushfire relief efforts and raised more than $14,000.

Officials estimate more than 1 billion animals have perished in the wildfires that have devastated huge areas of the Australian continent.